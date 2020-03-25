Email
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

City of San Antonio and Luminaria Foundation to Offer Grants to Artists During Coronavirus Shutdown

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LUMINARIA
  • Courtesy of Luminaria
San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture and the Luminaria Artist Foundation launched a program Wednesday to provide grants to local artists to help them offset lost earnings during the pandemic.

The newly minted Corona Arts Relief Program will offer grants of up to $600 to individual Bexar County artists for personal development and to make up for lost revenue from events cancelled since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. The window of events covered runs March 13 through April 19.

The program will cover professional development including in-person or distance training, apprenticeships and conferences. Artists must include supporting documentation to show they actually did the development project. They should also be ready to share what they learned with others after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Interested artists must apply online by April 14, 2020. Individuals may only submit one request.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

