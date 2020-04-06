Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 6, 2020

San Antonio Zoo's Asian Elephant Lucky Celebrated Her 60th Birthday in Style on Sunday

Posted By on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Like many other Aries right now, Lucky the Asian Elephant's birthday plans had to be changed a bit as we all shelter in place.

Luckily (see what we did there?), she lives with her two best friends Karen and Nichole at the San Antonio Zoo. And while they didn't get to go on a walkabout at Brackenridge Park last week, the trio collectively known as the Golden Girls was still able to have a grand old time at Lucky's party on Sunday.

For the festivities, keepers decorated the elephants' yard and set up a smorgasbord of snacks including apples, peanut butter and a ton of veggies for them to eat, plus a custom "fruit" birthday cake. Locals were able to attend the party from home via Facebook Live and watch the Golden Girls enjoy their presents while keepers gave information about the elephants' care, their noises and each of their personalities.


Need more cute animal content in your life? Head over to the zoo's media page for livestreams, DIY videos and more.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Carole Baskin, the Big Cat Lady Featured in Netflix Docuseries Tiger King, Was Born in San Antonio Read More

  2. Game On! Board and Video Games from San Antonio Makers Read More

  3. San Antonio Native Adelina Anthony's 'La Serenata' Wins HBO Latinx Short Film Competition Read More

  4. KSAT, The Hill Fall for San Antonio Zoo's April Fools' Day Elephant Prank Read More

  5. San Antonio Zoo Pretends to Take Elephants To Brackenridge Park as April Fools' Day Prank Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation