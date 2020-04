San Antonio Zoo's Asian Elephant Lucky Celebrated Her 60th Birthday in Style on Sunday

Like many other Aries right now, Lucky the Asian Elephant's birthday plans had to be changed a bit as we all shelter in place.(see what we did there?), she lives with her two best friends Karen and Nichole at the San Antonio Zoo. And while they didn't get to go on a walkabout at Brackenridge Park last week, the trio collectively known as the Golden Girls was still able to have a grand old time at Lucky's party on Sunday.For the festivities, keepers decorated the elephants' yard and set up a smorgasbord of snacks including apples, peanut butter and a ton of veggies for them to eat, plus a custom "fruit" birthday cake. Locals were able to attend the party from home via Facebook Live and watch the Golden Girls enjoy their presents while keepers gave information about the elephants' care, their noises and each of their personalities.Need more cute animal content in your life? Head over to the zoo's media page for livestreams, DIY videos and more.

