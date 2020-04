Austin Chamber Ensemble Miró Quartet Performs Together Remotely — But With a Silly Twist

Many musicians — including the San Antonio Symphony — have found ways to perform together virtually while we shelter in place.But Austin's Miró Quartet wasn't satisfied with recording yet another classical music Zoom call.Instead, the musicians eschewed their usual instruments — violin, viola and cello — for something new: the Otamatone , a surprisingly versatile anthropomorphic Japanese musical toy.While most Otamatone virtuosos stick to covering '80s pop songs , Miró took it to the next level, performing an excerpt from the second movement of Franz Schubert's, also known as, which the group posted on YouTube last Friday."The Miró Quartet wanted to find ways to stay connected as a group and also with its fans during the COVID-19 shutdown," the YouTube video's description reads. "But we wanted to do something a little different, a little more fun.""These Japanese instruments were gifted to us by a fan, and while we had enjoyed playing on them, this period seemed to present a perfect time for us to hone our Otamatone skills — they're quite difficult to play! So here it is, in all its glory, our first, of hopefully many, Otamatone string quartet videos."

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.