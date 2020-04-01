Email
Wednesday, April 1, 2020

San Antonio Symphony Releases Virtual Performance on YouTube

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 12:43 PM

The San Antonio Symphony has a gift for those of us missing the beauty of its orchestral stylings.

With concerts canceled and its musicians stuck at home along with the rest of the Alamo City, the ensemble joined in on the latest trend among musicians: virtual performances.

On Tuesday, the Symphony's principal trombonist — and erstwhile video editor — Steve Peterson posted a video of the orchestra performing "Nimrod" from Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations. The musicians each recorded his or her part at home, which Peterson then compiled into a cohesive whole.

It may not be as good as the real thing, but we love it all the same.



Check out the full video below:

