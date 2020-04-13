Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Monday, April 13, 2020

Local Author Shea Serrano Raises $100,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank in One Day

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SAFOODBANK
  • Instagram / safoodbank
Basketball (and Other Things) author Shea Serrano is at it again.

Even after a wildly successful campaign of direct donations to people who needed help paying their bills — which got him a shout-out from Barack Obama — the New York Times bestselling author didn't sit back on his laurels.

After learning of unprecedented demand faced by the San Antonio Food Bank, Serrano once again hopped onto his phone to galvanize his Twitter following.

"I can’t stop thinking about the picture of the people waiting in line to get food from the San Antonio Food Bank, he tweeted Saturday morning. "I’m gonna make a donation."



"If you wanna join together for a big donation then send it," the tweet continued, followed by his Venmo, CashApp and PayPal handles.


Lo and behold, the power of Shea compelled us once again, and donations flooded in. Within half an hour, he'd already raised $12,000, with no sign of slowing down.

As the money kept flowing, Serrano joked, "We for real might fuck around and get to $100k just cuz it'd be funny lol."


And three hours later they did just that.


"Every single person who sent in even one single dollar like 'hey I hope this helps' — this is what the fuck we do," Serrano tweeted. "We all voltron up and it's like a fucking tidal wave — I only put in $500 of my own money and y'all put in $99,500 lol what a bunch of goddamn champions."

And while he doesn't exactly possess Obama's star power, Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted Serrano a tip of the hat for his efforts: "@SheaSerrano and the FOH army raised over $100,000 for the @safoodbank. On Friday, @safoodbank received over $500,000 alone. Our city has to be among the most compassionate in the world. Thank you for your continued generosity."


Serrano's next campaign? An official holiday in his name.

Not gonna lie — we wouldn't be mad about it.


Inspired by Serrano's efforts but missed out on Saturday's Twitter festivities? You can donate directly to the San Antonio Food Bank on its website.

