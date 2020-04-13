Local Author Shea Serrano Raises $100,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank in One Day

i can’t stop thinking about the picture of the people waiting in line to get food from the San Antonio Food Bank— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 11, 2020
i’m gonna make a donation
if you wanna join together for a big donation then send it
v: (@)shea-serrano
c: $RealSheaSerrano
p: shea(@)sheaserrano(.)com pic.twitter.com/qk2bqosf1y
we for real might fuck around and get to $100K just cuz it’d be funny lol— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 11, 2020
join us
v: (@)shea-serrano
c: $RealSheaSerrano
p: shea(@)sheaserrano(.)com https://t.co/3Fn4qXhTEG
every single person who sent in even one single dollar like “hey i hope this helps” — this is what the fuck we do — we all voltron up and it’s like a fucking tidal wave — i only put in $500 of my own money and y’all put in $99,500 lol what a bunch of goddamn champions 😂😭😂😭😂— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 11, 2020
SPOTLIGHT:@SheaSerrano and the FOH army raised over $100,000 for the @safoodbank.— Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) April 13, 2020
On Friday, @safoodbank received over $500,000 alone.
Our city has to be among the most compassionate in the world. Thank you for your continued generosity.https://t.co/GPr35rGWLM
14/17
GIVE US THE OFFICIAL SHEA SERRANO DAY @RON_NIRENBERG WE DEMAND IT 😂 https://t.co/pl9yEb1aaA— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 13, 2020
