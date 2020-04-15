Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

San Antonio River Walk Association Invites Entries to Virtual Fiesta River Parade

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge A parade float sample themed on viral Netflix docuseries Tiger King - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO RIVER WALK ASSOCIATION
  • Courtesy of San Antonio River Walk Association
  • A parade float sample themed on viral Netflix docuseries Tiger King
Looks like the San Antonio River Walk Association liked our alternative Fiesta celebration ideas in the latest issue of the Current. Or, more likely, they were separately struck by a great, if goofy, idea.

Either way, the River Walk Association is crowdsourcing a virtual version of its annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade, which was postponed — like the rest of Fiesta — by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association is calling on San Antonians to craft water-worthy vessels using objects found around the house and film them floating along in 15 second video clips. Individuals, families, businesses and clubs are all welcome to submit.

And the funnier the better. "Our goal is campy, silly, with tones of Monty Python and Saturday Night Live," the association said in its news release.




Float-makers must share their creations on the River Walk's Facebook page by noon on April 20, and the top entries will be compiled together into an official parade video that will stream on Facebook at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

To sweeten the deal, the creator of one winning entry will receive four free tickets to the Ford Holiday River Parade on Thursday, November 27.

For details on submission rules and other information about the online parade, check out the River Walk Association's website.

COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO RIVER WALK ASSOCIATION
  • Courtesy of San Antonio River Walk Association
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

