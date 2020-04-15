San Antonio River Walk Association Invites Entries to Virtual Fiesta River Parade

A parade float sample themed on viral Netflix docuseries Tiger King
Looks like the San Antonio River Walk Association liked our alternative Fiesta celebration ideas in the latest issue of the Current. Or, more likely, they were separately struck by a great, if goofy, idea.
Either way, the River Walk Association is crowdsourcing a virtual version of its annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade, which was postponed — like the rest of Fiesta — by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association is calling on San Antonians to craft water-worthy vessels using objects found around the house and film them floating along in 15 second video clips. Individuals, families, businesses and clubs are all welcome to submit.
And the funnier the better. "Our goal is campy, silly, with tones of Monty Python and Saturday Night Live," the association said in its news release.
Float-makers must share their creations on the River Walk's Facebook page by noon on April 20, and the top entries will be compiled together into an official parade video that will stream on Facebook at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.
To sweeten the deal, the creator of one winning entry will receive four free tickets to the Ford Holiday River Parade on Thursday, November 27.
For details on submission rules and other information about the online parade, check out the River Walk Association's website.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio River Walk Association
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.