Fiesta de los Spurs Run Goes Virtual to Encourage San Antonio to Get Fit While Social Distancing
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 2:52 PM
If you're having a hard time getting off the couch during quarantine, you're far from the only one.
But the Spurs are here to help.
The Fiesta de los Spurs Run was supposed to happen this weekend, but like so much else got put on hold. To encourage physical activity while maintaining social distancing, the Spurs announced on Twitter
that the Fiesta de los Spurs would take a new, virtual form.
On Saturday, April 25 — the event's originally scheduled date — instead of running together IRL, Los Spurs want San Antonians to send in videos of themselves running, walking or biking for 2.6 miles or exercising for 26 minutes while decked out in their finest Spurs or Fiesta-themed gear.
One winning video will be selected to win free entry for the rescheduled run, which will take place November 14. Participants need to post between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, using the hashtag #AtHomeFiesta and tagging @SpursGive.
Spurs Give lays out the full deets for contest submission on its website
.
Go, Spurs fans, go!
