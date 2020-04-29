Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Alamo Colleges District Waives Summer Tuition and Some Outstanding Student Balances

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 2:56 PM

click image TWITTER / ALAMOCOLLEGES1
  • Twitter / AlamoColleges1
Alamo Colleges District is responding to the pandemic by waiving summer tuition for all currently enrolled students, so long as they have a 2.0 GPA.

Thanks to Alamo Colleges' Keep Learning Plan, students who took classes in this spring can earn up to nine free credit hours while part-time students can earn up to six.

The plan also eliminates outstanding balances of up to $500 for the fall and spring semesters, and reduces the fee to set up tuition payment plans so students won't have to worry about finances during the pandemic. The state-mandated college readiness test, the Texas Success Initiative, will also be free from May 1 through June 20.

The summer tuition program will be applied before all other financial aid, with the intent that students use existing loans, grants and scholarships for living expenses.



"It can go towards their rent, their mortgage, their car payment, food. It can go towards clothing for their kids, all those things that are so critical to our students," Alamo Colleges Chancellor Mike Flores told TPR. He said the goal of the plan is to eliminate as many barriers as possible for students to stay in school during the pandemic.

With the coronavirus creating an unpredictable economy, Flores said finishing a degree is more important than ever.

"I want them to cross the finish line," Flores told TPR. "I really want to ensure ... that they complete the spring semester, they continue to the summer and that they can get that credential that's so important for them being part of the American middle class."

Alamo Colleges is anticipating that more than 15,000 students will take advantage of this new program.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Movie Theaters Won’t Open Friday, But Most Are Leaving Future Plans Vague Read More

  2. San Antonio's Hustler Hollywood Providing Curbside Sex Toys During Coronavirus Crisis Read More

  3. San Antonio's Musical Bridges Presents Italian Comedic Musical Duo in Online Performance Read More

  4. Texas Author John Erickson Reading Hank The Cowdog From His Ranch Is What We Need Right Now Read More

  5. San Antonio Fashion Designer Stacy Williams Donates Over 700 Face Masks to Frontline Workers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 22, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation