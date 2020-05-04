San Antonio's Luminaria Artist Foundation Announces 2020 Grant Recipients

click to enlarge
Artist Raul Gonzalez takes inspiration for his performance from childhood memories and his experiences as a stay-at-home father.
Arts funding may be drying up
, but the Luminaria Artist Foundation is still supporting our city's creators.
On Friday, Luminaria announced its 2020 grant awardees, a selection of local artists across multiple disciplines, each of whom will receive $10,000 to go toward creating new work.
This year's recipients are choreographer Violeta De León Davila, author and former San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla, interdisciplinary artist Jenelle Esparza, visual artist Raul Gonzalez, composer and reiki master Pamela Martinez and sound and installation artist Mark McCoin.
McCoin received the $10,000 Rick Liberto Visual Arts grant, Martinez received the $10,000 performing arts grant and Quintanilla received the $10,000 literary arts grant. Gonzalez, Esparza and Davila each received a $5,000 open category grant.
“All of the work is going to be new work that influences San Antonio,” Luminaria Executive Director Kathy Armstrong told the Express-News
. “It will be work that will be performed here, work that is exhibited here, and that will go on to be performed and exhibited other places and will carry the legacy of San Antonio with it.”
