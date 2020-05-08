Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

Luminaria, TPR and Others Host Livestream Telethon to Benefit San Antonio Artists This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge Garrett T. Capps will host the telethon from the Lonesome Rose - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
  • Garrett T. Capps will host the telethon from the Lonesome Rose
Locals have a chance to help preserve San Antonio's cultura by participating in a livestreamed fundraiser this weekend.

"¡Viva! A Live Streamathon Supporting the Arts & Artists in San Antonio" is a virtual event assembled by Texas Public Radio, Luminaria Artist Foundation, the Lonesome Rose, NowCastSA and Nelco Media aimed at helping artists get back on their feet. Proceeds from the stream will benefit the Corona Arts Relief program, a resource for Bexar County creators facing financial strain from the pandemic.



The Corona Arts Relief program was jointly created by Luminaria and the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture to make up for lost artist income while providing professional development support. Proceeds from ¡Viva! and donations from private sponsors will allow Luminaria to provide a second round of artist support.

The ¡Viva! telethon will feature a virtual museum with gallery tours along with the pre-recorded videos of performances highlighting the SA's best across disciplines including visual art, music, dance, comedy, cooking and more.

Country singer Garrett T. Capps will host the stream from the Lonesome Rose, "the oldest honky tonk on the St. Mary's Strip." You can catch it on Facebook Live, TPR, YouTube and other partner websites.

During the telethon, donations will be accepted via PayPal and Luminaria's website.

Prior to the main event, a 3 p.m. pre-show will highlight local arts organizations including Opera San Antonio, Blue Star Contemporary, Ballet Folklórico Festival and the Woodlawn Theater. More information on the lineup, broadcast times and channels is available online.

6 p.m.-midnight Saturday May 9, Facebook Live, TPR, YouTube, Luminaria, NOWCastSA.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Puro Puzzles: San Antonio Florist David Garcia Joins the Jigsaw Game Read More

  2. How to Celebrate Mother's Day in San Antonio While Treading Carefully Back into Society Read More

  3. San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum Announces Plans to Reopen, Tackling A New Frontier Read More

  4. San Antonio Zoo Extends Drive Thru Experience for an Extra Opportunity to Gaze at Wildlife from the Safety of Your Vehicle Read More

  5. San Antonio Symphony Announces 2020-2021 Concert Season Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation