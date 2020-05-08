Luminaria, TPR and Others Host Livestream Telethon to Benefit San Antonio Artists This Weekend
By Darian Mendez
on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 10:33 AM
Josh Huskin
Garrett T. Capps will host the telethon from the Lonesome Rose
Locals have a chance to help preserve San Antonio's cultura by participating in a livestreamed fundraiser this weekend.
"¡Viva! A Live Streamathon Supporting the Arts & Artists in San Antonio" is a virtual event assembled by Texas Public Radio, Luminaria Artist Foundation, the Lonesome Rose, NowCastSA and Nelco Media aimed at helping artists get back on their feet. Proceeds from the stream will benefit the Corona Arts Relief program, a resource for Bexar County creators facing financial strain from the pandemic.
The Corona Arts Relief program was jointly created by Luminaria and the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture to make up for lost artist income while providing professional development support. Proceeds from ¡Viva! and donations from private sponsors will allow Luminaria to provide a second round of artist support.
The ¡Viva! telethon will feature a virtual museum with gallery tours along with the pre-recorded videos of performances highlighting the SA's best across disciplines including visual art, music, dance, comedy, cooking and more.
Country singer Garrett T. Capps will host the stream from the Lonesome Rose, "the oldest honky tonk on the St. Mary's Strip." You can catch it on Facebook Live
, TPR
, YouTube
and other partner websites.
During the telethon, donations will be accepted via PayPal
and Luminaria's website
Prior to the main event, a 3 p.m. pre-show will highlight local arts organizations including Opera San Antonio, Blue Star Contemporary, Ballet Folklórico Festival and the Woodlawn Theater. More information on the lineup, broadcast times and channels is available online
6 p.m.-midnight Saturday May 9, Facebook Live, TPR, YouTube, Luminaria, NOWCastSA
