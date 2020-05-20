San Antonio's Natural Bridge Caverns Reopens to the Public With New Safety Measures

click image Twitter / NBCavernsTX

Exploring a cavern while Texas is still reporting deaths from COVID-19 may not be everyone's cup of tea. But now it's an option.

According to KSAT, Natural Bridge Caverns reopened Cavern Tours on May 8 after being closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, only the Discovery Tours, Hidden Passages Tours, and the Gem and Fossil Mining attractions are open. The Twisted Trails and the AMazeN' Ranch Roundup are expected to open later this month, according to the Natural Bridge Caverns website.

To protect guests and employees, the tourist attraction has instated several safety measures, including encouraging visitors to wear face masks while on the property. Guests will also be able to purchase tickets online prior to their visit.

"Guests must take personal responsibility for their own health and safety when visiting by making good choices: We recommend you wash hands often, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face, maintain safe physical distancing from other parties and wear face coverings for mouth/nose," the Natural Bridge Cavern team stated on their FAQ page.

Employees have been provided with personal protection equipment (PPE) and will have their temperature checked prior to reporting to work. Food and drink stations will be open, as well as gift shops. Procedures regarding food and merchandise sales have been altered to decrease contact as much as possible.

Natural Bridge Caverns advises that those who feel sick should remain home, and is offering refund options or ticket vouchers in case of illness.

A full list of safety procedures can be found on Natural Bridge Caverns' website.

