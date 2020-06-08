Spurs Forward LaMarcus Aldridge Will Be Out for the Revived Season

The all-star, who joined the Spurs in 2015 after nine seasons with the Portland Trailblazers, “underwent arthroscopic procedure and rotator cuff debridement on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.”
Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge underwent arthroscopic procedure and rotator cuff debridement on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2020
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon also reported that the season-ending medical procedure was performed two weeks ago.
The Spurs today announced that LaMarcus Aldridge had a surgical procedure performed on his right shoulder, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season.— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 8, 2020
MORE: https://t.co/wFM31GwLjq pic.twitter.com/kwfI6hVdXU
When the season ended last March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Aldridge was averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. The Spurs had a 27-36 record.
The procedure was performed April 24, per the Spurs, so they’ve known for weeks that they wouldn’t have LaMarcus Aldridge when the season resumed. https://t.co/uOxSoIvQDp— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 8, 2020
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.