Monday, June 8, 2020

Spurs Forward LaMarcus Aldridge Will Be Out for the Revived Season

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / ALDRIDGE_121
  • Instagram / aldridge_121
So much for the San Antonio Spurs ending the soon-to-be resumed NBA season with a full roster.

Four days after the NBA board of governors voted to restart the 2019-20 season on July 31 in Orlando with 22 teams, including the Spurs, Shams Charania, NBA reporter for The Atlantic, reported that the Silver and Black would have to do it without their starting power forward LaMarcus Aldridge.



The all-star, who joined the Spurs in 2015 after nine seasons with the Portland Trailblazers, “underwent arthroscopic procedure and rotator cuff debridement on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.”

The Spurs organization confirmed the news with a statement from Aldridge.

“Disappointed I won’t get to finish the season with my teammates, but excited that I’ll be fully ready to go next season and beyond,” he said.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon also reported that the season-ending medical procedure was performed two weeks ago.

“The procedure was performed April 24, per the Spurs,” MacMahon tweeted. “So, they’ve known for weeks that they wouldn’t have LaMarcus Aldridge when the season resumed.”

When the season ended last March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Aldridge was averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. The Spurs had a 27-36 record.

With Aldridge out, the scoring responsibility will fall even more on the shoulders of small forward DeMar DeRozen, who was leading the team in scoring with 22.2 points per game.

If the Spurs want to make the playoffs for the 23rd straight time this year, they are going to have to get some serious help on the offensive end from a combination of different players. Maybe it’s time to #LetLonnieLoose.

