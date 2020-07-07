San Antonio Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk Showcased in Vogue

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Jennifer Ling Datchuk
-
Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Dark and Lovely, 2014
San Antonio-based artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk was recently highlighted
in Vogue
magazine as part of a project marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The piece also showcased 10 other diverse women artists.
As part of the magazine's Artist Statements project, which Vogue
describes as "an ever-evolving creative tribute to the agonies and the ecstasies of Black American life — from police brutality and civil rights activism to the close bonds of community," artist and scholar Deborah Willis featured artwork and words from 11 artists "who are responding to the 100-year anniversary of the Vote for Women campaign organized by both Black and white women in their individual communities across the United States."
Willis served as curator for Artpace's Spring 2019 International Artist-In-Residence program
, for which Datchuk was selected as the Texas-based resident.
Accompanied by her piece Hit Me With Your Best Shot
, recently featured
in an exhibition at Ruiz-Healy Art's New York City gallery, Datchuk's statement points out that the ratification of the 19th Amendment was only the first step in guaranteeing the right to vote to all American women.
"Asian American women could not vote until 1952, Native American women could not vote in all 50 states till 1957, and a majority of Black women could not vote till 1965," she explained.
Datchuk also calls out suppressive tactics including "barriers of registration, ID requirements, lack of early voting, laws, intimidation and systemic racism," which continue to deprive Americans of their right to vote.
"These hits keep coming," she continues, "but the work to guarantee the right to vote is multigenerational, multicultural, and intersectional to dismantle power structures and build an equitable and inclusive United States."
