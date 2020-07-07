Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

San Antonio Artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk Showcased in Vogue

Posted By and on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Dark and Lovely, 2014 - COURTESY OF JENNIFER LING DATCHUK
  • Courtesy of Jennifer Ling Datchuk
  • Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Dark and Lovely, 2014
San Antonio-based artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk was recently highlighted in Vogue magazine as part of a project marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The piece also showcased 10 other diverse women artists.



As part of the magazine's Artist Statements project, which Vogue describes as "an ever-evolving creative tribute to the agonies and the ecstasies of Black American life — from police brutality and civil rights activism to the close bonds of community," artist and scholar Deborah Willis featured artwork and words from 11 artists "who are responding to the 100-year anniversary of the Vote for Women campaign organized by both Black and white women in their individual communities across the United States."

Willis served as curator for Artpace's Spring 2019 International Artist-In-Residence program, for which Datchuk was selected as the Texas-based resident.


Accompanied by her piece Hit Me With Your Best Shot, recently featured in an exhibition at Ruiz-Healy Art's New York City gallery, Datchuk's statement points out that the ratification of the 19th Amendment was only the first step in guaranteeing the right to vote to all American women.

"Asian American women could not vote until 1952, Native American women could not vote in all 50 states till 1957, and a majority of Black women could not vote till 1965," she explained.

Datchuk also calls out suppressive tactics including "barriers of registration, ID requirements, lack of early voting, laws, intimidation and systemic racism," which continue to deprive Americans of their right to vote.

"These hits keep coming," she continues, "but the work to guarantee the right to vote is multigenerational, multicultural, and intersectional to dismantle power structures and build an equitable and inclusive United States."

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. July Marks the 50th Anniversary of Mini-Train Robbery at San Antonio's Brackenridge Park Read More

  2. At Least Two Comics Test Positive For COVID-19 After Tour Stop at LOL Comedy Club in San Antonio Read More

  3. Actor Danny Trejo Opens Up About Life and Career in New Documentary Inmate #1 Read More

  4. San Antonio Museum of Art Presents Free Online Poetry Reading Featuring 'Vocab' Sanderson and Others Read More

  5. San Antonio Photographer Captures Dust Plume as it Engulfs the Downtown Skyline Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation