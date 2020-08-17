VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Monday, August 17, 2020

Pop Singer Rihanna Visits Texas' Cadillac Ranch, Spraypaints 'F—k Trump’ on One of the Cars

Posted By on Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 10:05 AM

Pop star Rihanna visited Amarillo this weekend, spray painting "Fuck Trump" in all capital letters onto a vehicle out at the iconic Cadillac Ranch.

The singer has been a frequent critic of the Trump administration, and took to Instagram to share her addition to the sculpture. She also included a hashtag counting down the days to the next election: #81days.



View this post on Instagram

art. #81days

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Cadillac Ranch is located west of the Amarillo city line and stands as an ode to the evolution of the Cadillac tail fin. An art cooperative called the Ant Farm — and its silent partner, Amarillo billionaire Stanley Marsh III — created the public art installation in 1974, baffling the locals.

