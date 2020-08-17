Pop Singer Rihanna Visits Texas' Cadillac Ranch, Spraypaints 'F—k Trump’ on One of the Cars

click image Instagram / badgalriri



Pop star Rihanna visited Amarillo this weekend, spray painting "Fuck Trump" in all capital letters onto a vehicle out at the iconic Cadillac Ranch.The singer has been a frequent critic of the Trump administration, and took to Instagram to share her addition to the sculpture. She also included a hashtag counting down the days to the next election: #81days.Cadillac Ranch is located west of the Amarillo city line and stands as an ode to the evolution of the Cadillac tail fin. An art cooperative called the Ant Farm — and its silent partner, Amarillo billionaire Stanley Marsh III — created the public art installation in 1974, baffling the locals.