Wednesday, August 19, 2020

San Antonio Chamber Ensemble Agarita Announces Delicious Slate of Fall Concerts

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 2:13 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AGARITA
  • Courtesy of Agarita
San Antonio quartet Agarita didn't let the pandemic slow it down. Now, the ensemble is unveiling three fall collaborative concerts that can be enjoyed safely during the health crisis.

First up is a streaming event that will let audience members sate their cravings for classical music and delicious food all in one go. Agarita teamed up with Chefs John and Elise Russ of Clementine to pair a five-course meal with music by Franz Schubert, Gabriel Fauré, Amédée-Ernest Chausson and Johannes Sebastian Bach along with selections from contemporary composers John Nováček and Jessica Meyer.



The accompanying menu includes courses of English pea and shrimp veloute, fancy pasta, snap pea ragout as well as a choice between three main courses — snapper en papillote, chicken legs en molé or summer corn risotto — capped off with a dessert of classic vanilla bean creme bruleé.

The August 28 event can be enjoyed in a few different ways. The pre-recorded concert, which was filmed in the restaurant, will be made available at 5:30 p.m. for anyone to access, and via a 7:30 p.m. Facebook Watch Party for anyone who wants to experience it in a more communal setting.

San Antonio foodies who want to get their hands dirty can either prepare the multi-course meal from home with recipes provided by Clementine and Agarita, or purchase the food from Clementine for curbside pickup from 5-7 p.m. on August 28. The meal is $25 per person and orders can be placed either via calling (210) 503-5121 or emailing the restaurant at hello@clementine-sa.com (Free, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, August 28, Facebook and agarita.org).

Two weeks later, the ensemble will help celebrate the tricentennial of Mission San Jose with a concert performed in the mission's church. Part of the city of San Antonio's Fifth Annual World Heritage Festival, the performance, which will stream on the festival's YouTube and Facebook channels channels on September 11, will open with a prayer by Father Rogelio Martinez, pastor at Mission San Jose (Free, 7 p.m. Friday, September 11, YouTube and Facebook).

Finally, at the end of October the ensemble is joining forces with San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson for a socially distanced outdoor concert at Mission Marquee Plaza that will be "guided by [Sanderson's] personal voice and vision." In addition to being broadcast on the former drive-in's massive screen to allow for easier in-person viewing at a distance, the concert will be livestreamed for viewers to enjoy at home (Free, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.).

More details on the three concerts can be found on Agarita's website.

