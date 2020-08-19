San Antonio's Slab Cinema Returns in Force With French New Wave Film Series in September

click to enlarge Criterion Collection

Agnès Varda's Cléo de 5 à 7 will screen at Ivy Hall on Thursday, September 3.

With its summer Noir Mondays film series coming to a close, Slab Cinema will thematically shift gears for September — and up its events to two films a week.On Thursdays and Fridays throughout the month, Slab Cinema will screen French New Wave films for San Antonio classic movie buffs.The socially distanced outdoor film series will kick off at Ivy Hall on Thursday, September 3 with a double feature of two French Left Bank films, Agnès Varda'sand Chris Marker's science fiction featuretteLater screenings will include films such asandWhile individual tickets are available for $8 for each screening, cinephiles can order discounted tickets in bulk for a reserved table at either the Thursday screenings, Friday screenings or all eight movie nights.However, if mid-2oth century experimental French cinema isn't your jam, you merely need wait for Slab Cinema to shake things up again in late September for a slate of spooky screenings at St. Paul Square in Sunset Station. The Halloween fare will open with the 1959 Roger Corman flickon September 30.