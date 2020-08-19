VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

San Antonio's Slab Cinema Returns in Force With French New Wave Film Series in September

Posted By on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge Agnès Varda's Cléo de 5 à 7 will screen at Ivy Hall on Thursday, September 3. - CRITERION COLLECTION
  • Criterion Collection
  • Agnès Varda's Cléo de 5 à 7 will screen at Ivy Hall on Thursday, September 3.
With its summer Noir Mondays film series coming to a close, Slab Cinema will thematically shift gears for September — and up its events to two films a week.

On Thursdays and Fridays throughout the month, Slab Cinema will screen French New Wave films for San Antonio classic movie buffs.



The socially distanced outdoor film series will kick off at Ivy Hall on Thursday, September 3 with a double feature of two French Left Bank films, Agnès Varda's Cléo de 5 à 7 and Chris Marker's science fiction featurette La Jetée.

Later screenings will include films such as Hiroshima Mon Amour, Le Bonheur, Last Year at Marianbad, 400 Blows, Band of Outsiders, Jules and Jim and Alphaville.

While individual tickets are available for $8 for each screening, cinephiles can order discounted tickets in bulk for a reserved table at either the Thursday screenings, Friday screenings or all eight movie nights.

However, if mid-2oth century experimental French cinema isn't your jam, you merely need wait for Slab Cinema to shake things up again in late September for a slate of spooky screenings at St. Paul Square in Sunset Station. The Halloween fare will open with the 1959 Roger Corman flick A Bucket of Blood on September 30.

$8, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays September 3-25, Ivy Hall, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., slabcinemaarthouse.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Podcaster Joe Rogan Officially Makes His Move to Texas Read More

  2. Laredo Residents Complete 'Defund the Wall' Street Mural in Front of Federal Courthouse Read More

  3. Pop Singer Rihanna Visits Texas' Cadillac Ranch, Spraypaints 'F—k Trump’ on One of the Cars Read More

  4. San Antonio Photography-Based Art Festival Fotoseptiembe USA to Kick Off Next Month Read More

  5. Did a Guatemalan Filmmaker Just Make the Best La Llorona Movie Ever? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 12, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation