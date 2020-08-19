San Antonio's Slab Cinema Returns in Force With French New Wave Film Series in September
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 11:55 AM
Agnès Varda's Cléo de 5 à 7 will screen at Ivy Hall on Thursday, September 3.
With its summer Noir Mondays film series coming to a close, Slab Cinema will thematically shift gears for September — and up its events to two films a week.
On Thursdays and Fridays throughout the month, Slab Cinema will screen French New Wave films for San Antonio classic movie buffs.
The socially distanced outdoor film series will kick off at Ivy Hall on Thursday, September 3 with a double feature of two French Left Bank films, Agnès Varda's Cléo de 5 à 7
and Chris Marker's science fiction featurette La Jetée.
Later screenings will include films such as Hiroshima Mon Amour
, Le Bonheur
, Last Year at Marianbad
, 400 Blows
, Band of Outsiders
, Jules and Jim
and Alphaville
.
While individual tickets are available for $8 for each screening, cinephiles can order discounted tickets in bulk for a reserved table at either the Thursday screenings, Friday screenings or all eight movie nights.
However, if mid-2oth century experimental French cinema isn't your jam, you merely need wait for Slab Cinema to shake things up again in late September for a slate of spooky screenings at St. Paul Square in Sunset Station. The Halloween fare will open with the 1959 Roger Corman flick A Bucket of Blood
on September 30.
$8, 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays September 3-25, Ivy Hall, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., slabcinemaarthouse.com.
