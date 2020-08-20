'80s Star Deborah Foreman to Host Drive-In Double Feature at San Antonio's EVO Entertainment

click to enlarge
Anthony Michael Hall may have left the building, but EVO Entertainment is back with more '80s celebrity goodness.
Next in their lineup of celebrity-hosted drive-in events, EVO is bringing '80s icon Deborah Foreman to host a weekend of double features at two EVO theaters in the San Antonio area.
On Friday, August 28 at EVO Schertz and Saturday, August 29 at EVO Kyle, Foreman will be on site for a double screening of two of her films — romantic comedy Valley Girl
and cult hit slasher April Fool's Day
. Following each screening will be an interactive Q&A session with Foreman, as well as socially-distanced photo opportunities and autographs for VIP ticket-holders.
Foreman is the latest '80s star to partner with EVO for their Summer Drive-In Film Fest
event series after Hall
. Known for his roles in John Hughes movies, Hall hosted a five-week
sold-out series of double-features at EVO's Schertz and Kyle locations, bringing along guest stars
Kelly LeBrock, Sean Astin and Robert Patrick for Q&A sessions with audience members.
Drive-in movie events have made a comeback this summer due to the limitations introduced by the coronavirus pandemic. EVO Entertainment is just one of many movie theater companies
in the San Antonio area to embrace the opportunity to host socially-distanced screenings.
Tickets are available online
for purchase at $25 per car, as well as VIP meet-and-greet passes for an additional $10.
