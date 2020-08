San Antonio's Artpace Reopens to Visitors By Appointment Only

click to enlarge Twitter / artpace

After reopening in June but reversing course when COVID-19 cases surged later that month, Artpace is once again welcoming the public.San Antonio art lovers are now able to visit Artpace so long as they make appointments in advance, according to a Tuesday announcement on its social media pages In addition to adhering to an appointment-only policy, Artpace is requiring all visitors to wear face masks, have their temperatures taken at check-in and observe social distancing. Only four guests will be admitted for each hourly appointment.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Artpace's website