Wednesday, August 26, 2020

San Antonio's Artpace Reopens to Visitors By Appointment Only

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 9:24 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER / ARTPACE
  • Twitter / artpace
After reopening in June but reversing course when COVID-19 cases surged later that month, Artpace is once again welcoming the public.

San Antonio art lovers are now able to visit Artpace so long as they make appointments in advance, according to a Tuesday announcement on its social media pages.



In addition to adhering to an appointment-only policy, Artpace is requiring all visitors to wear face masks, have their temperatures taken at check-in and observe social distancing. Only four guests will be admitted for each hourly appointment.


For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Artpace's website.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

