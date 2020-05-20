Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

San Antonio's Artpace Will Reopen in June by Appointment Only

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 2:43 PM

Artpace has become the latest San Antonio art institution to announce its reopening.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit gallery and residency program announced it will reopen to the public on June 2. Members will be able to visit starting a week earlier, on May 26.



To keep within state-mandated capacity limits and maintain safe social distancing, Artpace will admit visitors on an appointment-only basis from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Guests will be able to schedule appointments online.

Visitors will be required to wear face masks and have their temperatures taken when they check in. Only six people will be scheduled during each hour-long block. Additional information on safety protocols is available at Artpace's website.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and respond accordingly based on city, state and federal recommendations around COVID-19," Artpace said in its statement. "Any updates will be shared through our social media channels and on our website at Artpace.org."

As thanks for those saving lives during the pandemic, Artpace is also offering free one-year family memberships to all first responders and healthcare workers who sign up by August 31.

In addition to its 25th anniversary exhibition "Visibilities: Intrepid Women of Artpace," the gallery will be displaying as-yet-unseen work by Spring 2020 Artists-in-Residence Carlos Castro Arias, Milagros de la Torre and Daniel Ramos. All exhibitions will remain on view through August 23.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

May 20, 2020

