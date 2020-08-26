VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The Alamo Reopens Its Grounds to the Public

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / OFFICIALALAMO
  • Instagram / officialalamo
Remember the Alamo?

The historic downtown mission — thought by some to be an overrated tourist trap — has reopened its grounds for those who appreciate its charm.



According to an email newsletter, the Alamo gardens, Living History areas and Wall of History are now open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, and the gift shop is open 10 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m.

The Church and Museum Annex, however, remain closed.

Visitors to the Alamo are required to wear face coverings when on site, and encouraged to practice social distancing measures. For more information, visit the Alamo's website.

