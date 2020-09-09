No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

San Antonio Botanical Garden Debuts Origami-Themed Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition This Month

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 1:17 PM

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is celebrating the opening of its newest exhibition — OrigamiintheGarden² — with a day of festivities on Saturday, September 19.

Created by artists Jennifer and Kevin Box, the outdoor exhibition captures the delicate art of paper folding using museum-quality metals.



On opening day, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., visitors to the garden can take part in self-guided tours, as well as enjoy origami-inspired activities, storytelling by Sue Kuentz, a cash bar, snow cones, food by Jason Dady and more.

OrigamiintheGarden² will be on view until May 2020 and is free for Botanical Garden members. For non-members, the exhibition is included in general admission to the garden.

For tickets, COVID-19 safety guidelines and more information, visit the Botanical Garden's website.

