Thursday, September 10, 2020

Massive New Art Gallery to Open in Downtown San Antonio in October

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge Rainbow Cave, Basia Goszczynska - COURTESY OF HOPSCOTCH
  • Courtesy of Hopscotch
  • Rainbow Cave, Basia Goszczynska
Hopscotch, an immersive art gallery that first debuted as a pop-up in Austin in 2019, will open a permanent location in downtown San Antonio in early October.

The brainchild of entrepreneurs Nicole Jensen and Hunter Inman, the gallery will open in a 20,000-square-foot, two-story space in the Travis Park Plaza Building, 711 Navarro St., on October 2. It will feature 14 installations created by more than 40 local, national and international artists.



According to a news release, the rotating installations featured in the gallery will have an experiential focus, allowing visitors to explore and play in a surreal space. Art will also bleed out from the gallery into the building itself, with original pieces featured anywhere from stairwells to bathrooms.

click to enlarge Infinity Boxes, Matt Elson - COURTESY OF HOPSCOTCH
  • Courtesy of Hopscotch
  • Infinity Boxes, Matt Elson
“We wanted to create unique spaces that were inclusive to all — that encouraged guests to be present and take part in their experience,” Hopscotch co-founder Jensen said in a statement. “San Antonio has an incredibly authentic and vibrant art scene that speaks to the character of the city. It always felt like a natural home for Hopscotch.”

When it opens, Hopscotch will feature installations from local nonprofit San Antonio Street Art Initiative, Brooklyn artist Basia Goszczynska, Austin's Polis Interactive, Los Angeles' Matt Elson and others.

The owners also plan to launch a bar program and food truck partnership. Details on those are expected in the coming weeks.

To mitigate the risk of COVID-19, the gallery has safety measures in place including automated air decontamination systems, limited touch points, mandatory mask and temperature check protocols for both guests and staff, venue capacity limits, social distancing requirements and regular cleaning and sanitization.

$15-$23, 2-11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays, noon-9 p.m. Sundays starting October 2, 711 Navarro St., letshopscotch.com.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

