Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Slab Cinema launches spree of classic horror film screenings at San Antonio's St. Paul Square

Posted By on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 12:05 PM

Virginia Leith in The Brain That Wouldn't Die (1962)
  • Rogue Video
  • Virginia Leith in The Brain That Wouldn't Die (1962)
Slab Cinema is pivoting from the French New Wave to buckets of blood — literally.

On Wednesday, September 30, the outdoor film series kicks off weekly screenings of classic horror films at St. Paul Square with Roger Corman's killer 1959 film A Bucket of Blood.



The series of black and white pulp horror continues with Joseph Green's The Brain That Wouldn't Die on October 7 and Herk Hervey's Carnival of Souls on October 14, followed by Roger Corman's star-studded The Terror — which features a young Jack Nicholson alongside horror legends Boris Karloff and Sandra Knight — on October 21.

Because it's not really halloween without a heaping helping of zombies, the screenings wrap up on October 28 with the film that started the walking corpse craze: George Romero's Night of the Living Dead.

To maintain social distancing, a limited number of tickets are available for each movie. Patrons will need to bring their own chairs and blankets, but food and drinks will be available for purchase on site.

$6, 7 p.m. Wednesdays September 30-October 28, St. Paul Square, 1160 E. Commerce St., slabcinemaarthouse.com.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

