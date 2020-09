Slab Cinema launches spree of classic horror film screenings at San Antonio's St. Paul Square

click to enlarge Rogue Video

Virginia Leith in The Brain That Wouldn't Die (1962)

Slab Cinema is pivoting from the French New Wave to buckets of blood — literally.On Wednesday, September 30, the outdoor film series kicks off weekly screenings of classic horror films at St. Paul Square with Roger Corman's killer 1959 filmThe series of black and white pulp horror continues with Joseph Green'son October 7 and Herk Hervey'son October 14, followed by Roger Corman's star-studded— which features a young Jack Nicholson alongside horror legends Boris Karloff and Sandra Knight — on October 21.Because it's not really halloween without a heaping helping of zombies, the screenings wrap up on October 28 with the film that started the walking corpse craze: George Romero'sTo maintain social distancing, a limited number of tickets are available for each movie. Patrons will need to bring their own chairs and blankets, but food and drinks will be available for purchase on site.