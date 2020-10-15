Briscoe Museum celebrates the history of Black cowboys with latest addition to its collection

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum is more accurately showcasing the diversity of the Wild West with the newest addition to its collection, which will debut at the museum's upcoming seventh anniversary celebration.
Western artist Mark Maggiori
has donated his painting Once Upon a Time
, which highlights the story of working Black cowboys, to the Briscoe's permanent collection. Maggiori's work was inspired by his fan base, who challenged the lack of diversity in his prior paintings amid the movements against racial injustice this summer.
The painting will be officially unveiled during the Briscoe's birthday festivities
on Saturday, October 24.
"History tells us that cowboys were Black, Native American, Hispanic and even Chinese but Western art from that period does not reflect that. Contemporary artists like Mark Maggiori have the opportunity to tell that authentic story," Michael Duchemin, Briscoe president and CEO, said in a release.
Along with the unveiling, the October 24 event will provide visitors with opportunities to learn from Black Cowboy Museum curator Larry Callies, the Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers Association and cowboy storyteller Clifton Fifer.
Additional details and COVID-19 safety protocols
can be found on the Briscoe's website
.
$10-$12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, October 24, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.
