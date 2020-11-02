No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 2, 2020

San Antonio's new Becky Hammon mural the subject of forthcoming film from 60 Second Docs

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF INDIGENOUS MEDIA (IM)
  • Courtesy of Indigenous Media (IM)
Late last week, a surprise mural popped up in Lincoln Heights — a portrait of Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, the second female coach in NBA history.

The colorful mural features Hammon beneath the text "NEVER STOP." It also shows a young girl wearing Hammon's now-retired San Antonio Stars jersey looking up at her hero, who towers above the San Antonio skyline.



Painted in one night by French American artist Sebastien "Mr. D1987" Boileau, the mural is the subject of a new movie from short-film series 60 Second Docs, slated for release later this month. 60 Second Docs' bite-sized nonfiction films are perfect for consumption on social media, with recent profiles including rapper Killer Mike, a teenaged chicken-whisperer, horror film composer Mark Koven,  and a cookie-baking child entrepreneur.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF INDIGENOUS MEDIA (IM)
  • Courtesy of Indigenous Media (IM)
Born in Versailles, France, in 1973, Boileau immigrated to the states in 1998 and has run his company Eyeful Art Murals and Designs out of Houston since 2000.

On a night that included a 40-degree temperature drop over a single hour, painting the mural was an exciting process for Boileau. He likened it to working on "play-off time, with his back against the wall," according to a written statement.

"A vibrant artistic city, San Antonio makes no qualms about celebrating its icons, as evidenced by the murals of Spurs stars, past and present," Boileau said.

"And so, it’s only fitting that Becky, an icon in her own right, be honored with a piece of public art that commemorates her passion and commitment to this city. Beyond that, Becky’s a trailblazer — a beam of light showing all of us what’s possible and paving the way for the young women of the future."

Hammon herself got in on the action this weekend, posing for a photo next to the mural:


For details on the upcoming film, follow 60 Second Docs on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

