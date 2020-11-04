No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

San Antonio grandma believes she and Aquaman star Jason Momoa are in love

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge WARNER BROS.
  • Warner Bros.
Someone should tell actress Lisa Bonet that a grandma from San Antonio is trying to steal her Aquaman.

In a recent story from News4SA, San Antonio police are investigating a case where a local senior is being catfished by someone pretending to be Aquaman star Jason Momoa. The 72-year-old woman, whose identity was not revealed, says she has been communicating with the Hollywood actor daily via phone, video chats and text messages.



"He tells me he loves me, and I tell him I love him back," she says.

The woman’s son contacted SAPD when the Momoa fraudster wired a total of $80,000 to her bank account and then asked her to transfer it to another account. Her son is worried that participating in the con could get his mom into serious trouble.

"Of course, he's telling her everything she wants to hear [that] she probably hasn't heard in years," her son told News4SA. “And of course he's a celebrity.”

The grandma says the fake superhero told her the money would be used for them to start a new life together. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman is being “scammed and used.” She, however, doesn’t want to hear it.

"In my heart, I believe it's him,” she said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Artistic director at Public Theater of San Antonio removed amid criticism of his treatment of staff Read More

  2. LGBTQ-inclusive speed-waxing salon LunchboxWax to open three San Antonio locations in 2021 Read More

  3. San Antonio native Marcella Ochoa’s script is part of Blumhouse’s next horror anthology series Read More

  4. San Antonio author Shea Serrano pays tuition for 2 undocumented UTSA students with book proceeds Read More

  5. New Mission San Jose tricentennial mural highlights 300 years of San Antonio culture and history Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation