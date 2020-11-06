No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, November 6, 2020

New Texan Joe Rogan poses for maskless photo op with Gov. Greg Abbott — because of course he did

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM

click image TWITTER / GREGABBOTT_TX
  • Twitter / GregAbbott_TX
A few months after relocating from LA to Austin, podcast sensation and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has received a maskless in-person welcome from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

A photo op tweeted out Thursday by Abbott features the pair posing both sans masks and without observing social distancing recommendations. It seems like an in-character move for Rogan, who's downplayed the coronavirus on his podcast and this summer declared wearing a mask is "for bitches" in an apparent attempt to get a rise out of comedian Bill Burr.




It's a little more unusual, though, to see Abbott without a face covering. The Republican governor has worn them during public events amid the pandemic — even though it took months of urging from officials in COVID-ravaged cities before he finally issued a statewide mask mandate.

Seeing Rogan without a mask also seems a little odd given his recent close scrape with the coronavirus. Last month, he had to shut down his show after producer Jamie Vernon tested positive for COVID-19. Rogan has since resumed his podcasts and Vernon has reportedly recovered.

But, hey, folks in show business love to show off their mugs. Apparently that applies both to podcasters and politicians.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

