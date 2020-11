New Texan Joe Rogan poses for maskless photo op with Gov. Greg Abbott — because of course he did

click image Twitter / GregAbbott_TX

Joe Rogan now lives in Texas.



Tonight he visited the Governor’s Mansion.



He may be a new resident but you can tell he fits right in.



⁦@joerogan⁩ pic.twitter.com/YwmCaF0z6b — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 6, 2020

Last month, he had to shut down his show after producer Jamie Vernon tested positive for COVID-19. Rogan has since resumed his podcasts and Vernon has reportedly recovered.



A few months after relocating from LA to Austin, podcast sensation and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has received a maskless in-person welcome from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.A photo op tweeted out Thursday by Abbott features the pair posing both sans masks and without observing social distancing recommendations. It seems like an in-character move for Rogan, who's downplayed the coronavirus on his podcast and this summer declared wearing a mask is "for bitches" in an apparent attempt to get a rise out of comedian Bill Burr.It's a little more unusual, though, to see Abbott without a face covering. The Republican governor has worn them during public events amid the pandemic — even though it took months of urging from officials in COVID-ravaged cities before he finally issued a statewide mask mandate.Seeing Rogan without a mask also seems a little odd given his recent close scrape with the coronavirus.But, hey, folks in show business love to show off their mugs. Apparently that applies both to podcasters and politicians.