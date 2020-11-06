Friday, November 6, 2020
San Antonians can return to simpler time with Hot Tub Time Machine screening at Good Kind
Posted
By Emily DiTomasso
on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 11:54 AM
click to enlarge
-
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Locals can travel back in time with the screening of 2010 comedy Hot Tub Time Machine
on Monday, November 9 hosted by Slab Cinema at the Good Kind Southtown.
Starting at dusk, San Antonians can enjoy a socially distanced movie night with food, drinks — and can even bring along their furry friends.
To ensure food during the movie, it is encouraged to arrive early or to order pickup in advance
.
Tickets
can be purchased individually for $8, a two-top table for $16 and four-top table for $32.
To ensure the safety of all customers, seating is limited and tickets are required.
$8-$32, 7 p.m. Monday, November 9, The Good Kind Southtown, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, slabcinemaarthouse.com.
