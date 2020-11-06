No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, November 6, 2020

San Antonians can return to simpler time with Hot Tub Time Machine screening at Good Kind

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge 20TH CENTURY FOX HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Locals can travel back in time with the screening of 2010 comedy Hot Tub Time Machine on Monday, November 9 hosted by Slab Cinema at the Good Kind Southtown.

Starting at dusk, San Antonians can enjoy a socially distanced movie night with food, drinks — and can even bring along their furry friends.



To ensure food during the movie, it is encouraged to arrive early or to order pickup in advance.

Tickets can be purchased individually for $8, a two-top table for $16 and four-top table for $32.

To ensure the safety of all customers, seating is limited and tickets are required.

$8-$32, 7 p.m. Monday, November 9, The Good Kind Southtown, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, slabcinemaarthouse.com.

