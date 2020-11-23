San Antonio Symphony to resume performance schedule in 2021, introduce streaming options

click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio Symphony
After being forced to cancel
the first half of its planned 2020-2021 season in July, the San Antonio Symphony has revealed plans for a return to the stage next year.
On Friday, the symphony announced that it would resume its performance schedule in early 2021, beginning with a concert featuring Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor
on February 5 and 6, 2021. The concert will feature guest pianist Stephen Hough.
The spring's planned concerts include performances of W.A. Mozart's Prague
Symphony, Aaron Copland's Appalachian Spring
and Beethoven's Fifth Symphony.
In addition to adjusted safety protocols at the Tobin Center for socially distanced in-person attendance, the symphony will implement new streaming options for patrons to enjoy from home. It will reveal more details on those in the coming weeks.
At present, the symphony has suspended single-ticket purchases for upcoming performances. It will send patrons information about how the new schedule affects existing subscriptions or subscription renewals for the coming year.
"We have an incredible season of music that we’re extremely proud to share with our community. The safety of our audiences, musicians, and staff remain our top priority. We’ve reprogramed our concert offerings to meet the guidelines set forth by both local government and health professionals," Executive Director Corey Cowart said in a news release.
"We look forward to welcoming our patrons back to the hall this February, both in-person and virtually. All of us here at the symphony are excited to return to serving our community through music."
Updates and additional information can be found on the symphony's website
