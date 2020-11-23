No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 23, 2020

Streaming one-man performance of A Christmas Carol to benefit the Classic Theatre of San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 12:06 PM

click image Jefferson Mays in the 2018 production of A Christmas Carol. - YOUTUBE / GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE
  • YouTube / Geffen Playhouse
  • Jefferson Mays in the 2018 production of A Christmas Carol.
Fans of Charles Dickens' classic holiday spook-fest have a chance to safely see a top-notch performance of the Christmas tale — and to support San Antonio theater while they're at it.

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio has partnered with TBD Pictures to present a recorded performance of A Christmas Carol, which was filmed at the United Palace theater in upper Manhattan. Tickets sales will support the Classic as well as other regional theaters nationwide whose coffers have been drained due to the pandemic.



The one-man show features Jefferson Mays as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and, well, pretty much everyone else. He'll reprise roughly 50 roles he originally took on for the 2018 premiere of the play at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. In that production, live audiences were confronted with the presence of a coffin and a jump-scare as soon as the curtains parted. Two-time Tony-nominated director Michael Arden kept things dark — literally — with Mays leaning in and out of different light to help distinguish characters and wading through clouds of fog.

In what now seems a prescient career move, Mays has made a name for himself in one-person performances on and off-Broadway, winning a Tony Award for 40 roles in I Am My Own Wife and a nomination for the nine roles he performed in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder.

For this COVID-era production, the actor wore a mask and underwent frequent testing throughout the rehearsal process.

Once patrons have purchased a ticket they will have access to the performance for unlimited viewings within a period 24 hours at any time during its five-week run.

$57.50, November 28-January 3, The Classic Theatre of San Antonio, onthestage.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season Read More

  2. Safely experience the magic of the holiday season with illumiNight's drive-through light display Read More

  3. Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season Read More

  4. San Antonio Symphony to resume performance schedule in 2021, introduce streaming options Read More

  5. San Antonio Spurs debut new Fiesta jerseys, with court to match Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation