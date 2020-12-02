Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Escape to Italy with dinner and a movie at the San Antonio Botanical Garden on Friday
By Emily DiTomasso
on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 10:24 AM
In her 2003 adaption of Frances Mayes’ memoir, Under the Tuscan Sun
, director Audrey Wells takes viewers on a trip to Italy with Diane Lane in the driver’s seat as Mayes, a San Francisco writer who is starting a new life after being left by her husband.
After meeting a variety of different people in Italy, buying a villa in Tuscany and having an affair, Mayes learns what life is really like outside the confines of her marriage.
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is screening the rom-com as part of its Foodie Cinema series, an outdoor event complemented by an Italian-inspired dinner and cocktails.
$40.50-$45, 6:30 p.m., San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Pl, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.
