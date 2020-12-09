No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

San Antonio book club virtually discussing Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico with Sandra Cisneros

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 9:34 AM

San Antonio author Sandra Cisneros
  • Facebook/ Trinity University Press
  • San Antonio author Sandra Cisneros
Trinity University Press is inviting the public to a Wednesday night release and virtual discussion of its new book Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico: Portraits of Soldaderas, Saints and Subversives.

The anthology, available online now, celebrates the women of early Texas and Mexico with 18 portraits of female role models and subversives who were revolutionary in their visions and ideas.



Trinity's monthly Maverick Book Club features authors discussing books that help shape Texas' narrative landscape. Wednesday's live Zoom event will spotlight contributor Sandra Cisneros along with editors Ellen Riojos Clark and Kathy Sosa. Contributor and local scholar Norma Elia Cantú will moderate.

The authors will discuss the lives and contributions of nun and writer Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, uncompromising artist Frida Kahlo and labor leader Emma Tenayuca, among others.

The free event starts at 7 p.m. Register for the webinar here.

