San Antonio book club virtually discussing Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico with Sandra Cisneros

Trinity University Press

San Antonio author Sandra Cisneros

Trinity University Press is inviting the public to a Wednesday night release and virtual discussion of its new bookThe anthology, available online now , celebrates the women of early Texas and Mexico with 18 portraits of female role models and subversives who were revolutionary in their visions and ideas.Trinity's monthly Maverick Book Club features authors discussing books that help shape Texas' narrative landscape. Wednesday's live Zoom event will spotlight contributor Sandra Cisneros along with editors Ellen Riojos Clark and Kathy Sosa. Contributor and local scholar Norma Elia Cantú will moderate.The authors will discuss the lives and contributions of nun and writer Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, uncompromising artist Frida Kahlo and labor leader Emma Tenayuca, among others.The free event starts at 7 p.m. Register for the webinar here

