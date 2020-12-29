Tuesday, December 29, 2020
San Antonio Museum of Art invites locals to drink and learn in virtual discussion of The Book of Tea
Posted
By Dana Nichols
on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 2:53 PM
“Spilling the tea” to start off the new year, the San Antonio Museum of Art is hosting the second installment of its virtual book club, this time featuring The Book of Tea
The book, written in 1906 by the Japanese scholar Okakura Kakuzō, argues the importance and role of “teaism” in Japanese culture, aesthetics and history.
Attendees will also learn about Asian art in a talk by SAMA curator Emily Sano and will view a tea demonstration by local teahouse Snug Tea. Those that really want to get into the spirit of the event can purchase bundles that include the book, matcha, a matcha whisk and tea pouches from the museum’s online gift shop.
$5-$10, 6 p.m. Friday, January 8, samuseum.org.
