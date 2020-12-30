No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

San Antonio's Artpace honors influential artist Carolee Schneeman in forthcoming exhibition

Posted By on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge Carolee Schneemann during her 1999 Artpace residency. - COURTESY OF ARTPACE SAN ANTONIO.
  • Courtesy of Artpace San Antonio.
  • Carolee Schneemann during her 1999 Artpace residency.
Artpace's first exhibition of 2021 looks back at an influential former resident.

"After Carolee: Tender and Fierce" serves as a tribute to artist Carolee Schneeman, who died in March of 2019. Schneeman created the multimedia installation Vesper's Pool as a resident of Artpace in 1999.



Guest curated by Annette DiMeo Carlozzi, "After Carolee" is an exhibition in two parts, pairing "Carolee's Room" — which Artpace describes as "a curatorial Vesper’s Pool and Carolee’s time at Artpace" — with a multisensory exhibition featuring works by artists including Amber Bemak & Nadia Granados, Kristen Cochran, Liss LaFleur, Yuliya Lanina, Beili Liu, Paloma Mayorga, Virginia Lee Montgomery, Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud, Lovie Olivia, SAINTLORRAINE (Britt Lorraine and Kristy Perez), Megan Solis and Julia Claire Wallace.

The exhibition opens virtually on Thursday, January 7 in a special event that will feature statements from Carlozzi and participating artists as well as a virtual tour of "After Carolee," which is on view in Artpace's Hudson Showroom. Participants can register for the free event online.

“This exhibition speaks to the continuing relevance of Schneemann’s most transgressive works — like Vesper’s Pool — and their apparent mirroring in much contemporary art of the moment, especially that made by women,” Carlozzi said in a press release. “Carolee serves as inspiration — and for some, as muse — to their reimaginations of self. Three nuanced themes that were generative for Carolee's 1999 Artpace residency foster a rich conversation with these exhibiting artists: self-portraiture and the body's trace; transformation through empathy; and communication among the intelligences of the natural world. Cutting across disciplines, these assembled works of art—including several created especially for the exhibition—start with the body and move outwards towards new notions of the individual, family, and community.”

Artpace has paused in-person visitation, but its current exhibitions can be viewed online.

Free, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, January 7, artpace.org.

