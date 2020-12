Artpace pauses visitation amid rising COVID-19 cases in San Antonio

click to enlarge Twitter / artpace

As the pandemic continues to surge both locally and nationwide , Artpace has stopped holding public admittance hours.The nonprofit residency program had reopened its doors to visitors in late August on an appointment-only basis."Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Artpace has decided to pause our appointments and public hours beginning ... Saturday, December 5. Any reservations made prior to December 5 will be allowed," Artpace said in a statement posted to Instagram "Our staff and our community's safety are our top priority, and we thank you for your continued support and understanding. ⁠To stay engaged and connected, the Artpace team will continue to bring you digitally accessible content such as 3D virtual exhibitions and more."