Monday, December 7, 2020
Artpace pauses visitation amid rising COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 10:19 AM
click to enlarge
As the pandemic continues to surge both locally
and nationwide
, Artpace has stopped holding public admittance hours.
The nonprofit residency program had reopened its doors
to visitors in late August on an appointment-only basis.
"Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio, Artpace has decided to pause our appointments and public hours beginning ... Saturday, December 5. Any reservations made prior to December 5 will be allowed," Artpace said in a statement posted to Instagram
.
"Our staff and our community's safety are our top priority, and we thank you for your continued support and understanding. To stay engaged and connected, the Artpace team will continue to bring you digitally accessible content such as 3D virtual exhibitions and more."
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Artpace, art, contemporary art, closure, pause, public hours, visitation, coronavirus, COVID-19, corona virus, covid 19, pandemic, cases rising, case surge, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.