Thursday, January 21, 2021

Some Capitol rioters wore apparel from these two San Antonio-based pro-military companies

Posted By on Thu, Jan 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM

click image This person, allegedly photographed at the Capitol riot, was clad in a Grunt Style hoodie. - TWITTER / @N1ZYY
  • Twitter / @n1zyy
  • This person, allegedly photographed at the Capitol riot, was clad in a Grunt Style hoodie.
Well, that’s not a good look.

Photos and video from the deadly January 6 Capitol siege showed numerous participants in the insurrection wearing clothing from Black Rifle Coffee Co. and Grunt Style, a pair of San Antonio companies that sell military-themed apparel, the San Antonio Express-News reports.



A now-viral image of a masked man — later identified as Eric Gavelek Munchel of Nashville, Tennessee — shows him in a Black Rifle hat and carrying flex handcuffs in the U.S. Senate chamber. According to a Justice Department affidavit, Munchel was arrested Monday on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Other images from the riot — including the one above — show a man wearing Grunt Style’s “Fuck Your Feelings” shirt, which is still sold on the company’s website in both T and hoodie options.

Last Friday, Grunt Style released a statement condemning the violence and stressing that the company “will not associate with anyone who threatens our Republic or promotes violence. These behaviors directly oppose all that Grunt Style stands for.”

Even so, at press time Thursday, the company's website still carried T-shirts featuring phrases such as “Talk shit, get hit” and “Throat punch donor.”

A representative of Black Rifle Coffee Co. told the Current that the company has not commented on the appearance of its apparel at the riot.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

