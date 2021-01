33 Black men in San Antonio tell their stories in new documentary

click image Courtesy of Living in My Skin

Dr. Harmon Kelley is one of 33 Black men interviewed in the documentary.

click image Courtesy of Living in My Skin

The documentary is paired with an exhibition of portraits painted of the film's participants, including Robert Melvin II, pictured above.

A documentary showcasing the lives of 33 Black men living in San Antonio will air February 2 and 9 on local PBS affiliate KLRN.features interviews with subjects from a variety of backgrounds and ranging in age from 10 to 90. The locally produced film was directed by Lionel and Kathy Sosa and produced by Brandon Logan and Seymour Battle.is paired with an exhibition of portraits of each of the men interviewed for the documentary, all painted by Lionel Sosa. The paintings can be viewed online will air on KLRN at 8 p.m. both days. It will also stream online on KLRN's Video Player preview screening and panel discussion hosted by Texas A&M-San Antonio will take place Friday, January 29, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.Details and information regarding the documentary and related events are available at livinginmyskinsa.com