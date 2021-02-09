No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Alamo Drafthouse and San Antonio landlord settle rent dispute over pandemic shutdown

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 12:16 PM

San Antonio cinephiles can breathe a sigh of relief.

Alamo Drafthouse has smoothed over a pandemic-inspired rent dispute with its landlord at Park North Shopping Center, meaning the Austin-based theater chain will remain a tenant, the Express-News reports.



“We’re staying. We’re certainly not going anywhere,” David Marmins, a lawyer for Alamo Drafthouse, told the daily. “I can’t say anything about the terms of our agreement, but I will say I think the landlord was reasonable.”

Alamo Drafthouse stopped paying rent in March after pandemic safety orders required it to stop screening films, but its landlord for the North Side complex balked, last September suing for months of back rent.

The theater chain then countersued.

The pair have since reached and out-of-court agreement, and the cases were dismissed in January, according to the Express-News. The Park North Drafthouse has resumed showing movies Thursdays through Sundays.

Alamo Drafthouse also operates separate theaters in far West San Antonio and New Braunfels.

