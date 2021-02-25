No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Online event highlights new project celebrating Black women in the San Antonio community

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 12:38 PM

click image Nerryl Williams is one of the women featured in The Black Herstory Project. - BRIA WOODS
  • Bria Woods
  • Nerryl Williams is one of the women featured in The Black Herstory Project.
As Black History Month concludes and Women's History Month starts in a few days, The Black Herstory Project is a way to celebrate both.

Tonight, documentary and portrait photographer Bria Woods will host a virtual event to highlight San Antonio women who are making Herstory. Part of Woods' overarching initiative The Herstory Project, The Black Herstory Project features a virtual gallery and podcast that quite literally give voice to impactful women within the San Antonio community. In the online gallery, portraits of each woman are paired with an audio excerpt in which viewers can hear from them in their own words.



Woods' project focuses on the joy and perseverance of women who fight for social and civil justice in society.

"It's okay to admit that Black History Month 2021 is different compared to 2020. The Black Lives Matter protests last year created a cultural shift that was felt the world over," Woods told the Current over email.

"The Black Herstory Project captures that energy and recenters the narrative on the significance of Black joy. Black people, especially Black women are not angry all the time, even though we have every right to be as we continue to fight for basic civil and social justice. I want people to look at these portraits and see joy, resilience, tenderness, and a whole human being who experiences the full spectrum of emotion."

During tonight's event, attendees will learn how the project came to be and meet the women included in the exhibition.

The Black Herstory Project is also on view at the Impact Guild at 708 W. Summit.

The Herstory Event will stream live on Facebook and Instagram at 7 p.m. Thursday.

