San Antonio's mural celebrating Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon has been painted over

Courtesy of Indigenous Media (IM)
After receiving national media attention
last fall, San Antonio's mural celebrating Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is already gone.
Created by artist Sebastien "Mr. D1987" Boileau, who runs the Houston-based company Eyeful Art
, the mural featured a portrait of Hammon above the Alamo City skyline emblazoned with the phrase "NEVER STOP."
Hammon is the second female coach in NBA history and recently became the first woman to serve as head coach in an NBA game
after Coach Gregg Popovich was ejected from a late-2020 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The mural, located at 7718 Broadway in Lincoln Heights, was also the subject of a short film by 60 Second Docs
.
Now, all that's left is a blank white wall.
Cassandra Yardeni
The building at 7718 Broadway briefly featured a mural celebrating Becky Hammon. It has since been painted over.
Why was the mural so short lived? Apparently, it was a matter of the building's lease coming to an end.
"There was a lease between the property owner and multiple groups. The lease expired after three months," Jackie Dominguez, a property manager with DH Realty Partners, told the Current
over email. "When the lease expired the owner sent a proposal to extend, but it was decided by the lessee to terminate and fulfill the final term of the lease, which was to paint the wall back to its original condition."
She continued: "We had many compliments on the mural and wish it could have remained a little longer. One of the groups, Eyeful Art, did a great job with the mural and fulfilling their obligations. We had a good experience with Eyeful Art and would highly recommend them to anyone else looking to have a mural painted."
Even so, Eyeful Art's Boileau appears to not have been looped in on the choice to erase the mural. In response to a comment on an Instagram post about the piece's removal
, he said it "wasn't [his] decision."
The Current
reached out to Boileau for comment, but he was unavailable at press time.
According to 60 Second Docs, however, the mural was never meant to be a permanent installation.
"The plan for the mural was to be a temporary project, as a part of a campaign that celebrated inspiring figures in various cities across the country," 60 Second Docs told the Current
via email. "We’ve been incredibly honored by the response to the Becky’s piece during its planned run."
