Artpace's Spring 2021 Artists-in-Residence unveil exhibitions in virtual opening this week

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Angel Nevarez and Valerie Tevere
-
Angel Nevarez and Valerie Tevere, Carver Community Cultural Center, 2021. Archival Pigment Print on Hahnemühle Photo Rag Baryta. 17 x 30.”
Artpace’s International Artists-in-Residence program continues with its Spring 2021 cohort, selected by guest curator Gilbert Vicario (Phoenix, Arizona).
This spring’s residents are Nazafarin Lotfi (Tehran, Iran/Tuscon, Arizona), Adrian Aguilera (Austin, Texas/Monterrey, Mexico) and Angel Nevarez and Valerie Tevere (Brooklyn, New York).
During the virtual opening, the artists will give a walk-through of each of their exhibitions.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Nazafarin Lotfi
-
Nazafarin Lotfi, All Things That Grow, 2021.
Both multimedia artists, Lotfi’s work “combines drawing, painting and sculpture to create transitory spaces, which unfold between dimensions, often contradicting themselves,” and Aguilar “[works] with a variety of mediums that include sculpture, text-based work, print media, video, and installations.”
Longtime collaborators Nevarez and Tevere have an interdisciplinary practice that explores “the intersection between music, civic action, and historical moments that resonate through distinct musical instrumentation and sonorous traditions.”
Free, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, artpace.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.