Monday, April 26, 2021

Woodlawn Theatre hosting diva-tastic musical variety show at Ida Claire this week

Posted By on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge A variety of Woodlawn Theatre performers will strut their stuff at Ida Claire on Tuesday. - COURTESY OF WOODLAWN THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Woodlawn Theatre
  • A variety of Woodlawn Theatre performers will strut their stuff at Ida Claire on Tuesday.
The Woodlawn Theatre is providing dinner and a show with Divas Through the Decades at Ida Claire.

Hosted by Christopher Rodriguez, guests get the chance to watch Woodlawn Theatre artists such as Morgan Clyde, Megan DeYoung, Danielle King, Danica McKinney, Carla Sankey, Janecia Stevenson and Crystal Vera strut their stuff.



Get everything in one purchase by choosing one of the three options for appetizers with every ticket purchase.

For guests 21 and over, grab Ida’s Frose or Vinyl Hours India Pale Ale or Wine. A portion of every ticket sold will also be donated to the Woodlawn Theatre and Woodlawn Theatre Academy.

Divas Through the Decades will be held on Ida Claire’s outdoor patio with four-person and two-person tables to maintain social distance.

$25, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, Ida Claire, 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

