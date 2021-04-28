Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Horror movie penned by San Antonio author Max Booth III will debut at NYC's Tribeca Film Fest

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM

The family in the horror film "We Need to Do Something" looks out in terror.
  • Atlas Industries
  • The family in the horror film "We Need to Do Something" looks out in terror.
We Need to Do Something, a feature film based on Alamo City author Max Booth III's novella of the same name, will debut in June at New York's high-profile Tribeca Film Festival.

Booth is also screenwriter and executive producer for the film, one of 66 chosen by the festival from 11,222 submissions. Debuts at Tribeca can be important launch points for indie films to generate buzz and distribution deals.



"It's considered a damn good festival," Booth said. "Hard to get into."

For the sake of transparency, we'll point out that Booth periodically writes about books and film for the Current.

Helmed by first-time director Sean King O’Grady, We Need to Do Something follows a dysfunctional family trapped inside their bathroom after a devastating tornado. But the tension inside the room pales to a horror lurking beyond its walls.

Booth said he isn't at liberty to discuss distribution details for the 97-minute film, which was shot last fall. However, he said talks are ongoing and he expects it to see release later this year or in 2022.

Booth and his partner Lori Michelle — who, in addition to being a couple, run the indie press Perpetual Motion Machine Publishing — will attend the movie's June 15 screening. Tribeca is first U.S. film fest to happen in-person since the pandemic hit more than a year ago.

While Booth said he's excited to make the trip, he's unsure what kind of lift having a feature film headed to streaming services and possibly theater screens will give his writing career.

"I guess I'll have to see once I have a book finished and ready to shop around," he said.

