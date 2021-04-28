Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

¡Viva! livestream telethon returns to raise money to support San Antonio arts community

Posted By on Wed, Apr 28, 2021 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge Garrett T. Capps returns as host for the ¡Viva Uno Más! telethon. - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
  • Garrett T. Capps returns as host for the ¡Viva Uno Más! telethon.
In what San Antonio musician Garrett T. Capps promises will be "better than Fiesta," the ¡Viva! live telethon is back for a second round.

¡Viva! Uno Más — presented in partnership by Luminaria, Texas Public Radio and Nelco Media — will be livestreamed from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, May 8.



It will be carried on TPR and Luminaria's websites, via YouTube and on multiple Facebook channels. Thanks to a little help from Slab Cinema, Lonesome Rose — the site of last year's telethon — will also host an in-person watch party.

Once again hosted by Capps, this year's telethon will be livestreamed from the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Theater & Studio inside the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center at TPR's new downtown headquarters.

After raising funds last year for Luminaria and the City of San Antonio's Corona Arts Relief Program, this year's event will benefit Luminaria's new Working Artist Fund, which "addresses the impact of COVID-19, the recent winter storm, and other on-going economic hardships on individual artists living and working in Bexar County."

The new iteration of the fundraiser will feature live interviews and performances by local talent, pre-recorded special performances, appearances by artists, dancers and filmmakers and even some surprise co-hosts.

The event will also include a viewer poll, in which the audience can vote for three winning videos from a selection of 10 favorites chosen by Luminaria and TPR. The winners' work will be featured in this year's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival in November.

“As we emerge from a difficult pandemic year, we seek to move forward and assist local artists as they adjust to new ways of expressing their creativity,” Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said in a statement. “The need for virtual presentations requires costly software, upgrades, and better equipment while costs for traditional expenses have risen due to demand. Through the Working Artist Fund, we hope to address some of these needs.”

6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 8, tpr.org/viva, luminariasa.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Teams from 2 San Antonio high schools move on to finals of Vans' nationwide custom shoe contest Read More

  2. Outdoor screening of Cinema Paradiso at Weston Urban Park on Tuesday celebrates the love of film Read More

  3. McNay Art Museum's 25th anniversary Virtual Print Fair is expansive — and highly accessible Read More

  4. Woodlawn Theatre hosting diva-tastic musical variety show at Ida Claire this week Read More

  5. San Antonio Spurs face off with a rejuvenated 76ers in Sunday's matchup Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation