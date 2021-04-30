Friday, April 30, 2021
San Japan returns for Labor Day weekend anime blowout
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Apr 30, 2021 at 10:07 AM
Jaime Monzon
Popular anime convention San Japan is back this year after getting canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Forget Hot Girl Summer. In San Antonio, it's gonna be the Summer of the Weebs.
Yep. The San Japan anime convention is making its triumphant return this year. San Japan 12.5 is themed as a "Throwback Convention," with pastel-colored '90s retro graphic design to match.
The three-day con will take over the Henry B. González Convention Center over Labor Day weekend. That means that local anime fans now have all summer to furiously make their post-pandemic cosplays-to-end-all-cosplays.
Last year, the pop-culture gathering took a break amid the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning this will be the first San Japan since 2019. If you need a refresher of how that installment looked, here's a slideshow of the cosplay fun
.
Tickets for San Japan 12.5 go on sale on Saturday, May 1 at noon. This year, only three-day passes will be available for purchase.
$35-$70, September 3-5, Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., san-japan.org.
