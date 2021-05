'90s prank call phenom the Jerky Boys heading to San Antonio's Tobin Center this fall

Facebook / Jerky Boys

During their '90s heyday, it was damned near impossible to escape the Jerky Boys.It seemed like the comedy duo's prank phone call CDs were in constant rotation in every college dorm room. And if you were without a stereo, there was a good chance you had a friend who could recite a dozen of the calls verbatim.Decades later, Johnny Brennan, the wisecracking New Yorker who's now the sole caretaker of the Jerky Boys Brand, is back at it — and he'll be appearing Wednesday, September 22 at San Antonio's Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.The "interactive show" will celebrate a self-titled Jerky Boys album that dropped late last year . Expect Brennan to spin stories behind favorite characters including the hotheaded Frank Rizzo and high-strung Sol Rosenberg, the latter of which inspired's Mort Goldman, whom Brennan also voices.No word on whether live prank calls will go down. However, there's a good chance Brennan will threaten to rap someone over the head with a fuckin' ratchet. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14.$29.50-75.00,