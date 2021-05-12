Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Virtual performance by Guadalupe Dance Company ties in with McNay Art Museum's 'Limitless!' exhibition
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
The Guadalupe Dance Company will debut a brand new dance piece commissioned by the McNay.
The McNay Art Museum has partnered with the Guadalupe Dance Company to celebrate its current exhibition “Limitless! Five Women Reshape Contemporary Art.”
The exhibition
, which features works by artists Martine Gutierrez, Letitia Huckaby, Yayoi Kusama, Sandy Skoglund and Jennifer Steinkamp, notably includes Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Room All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins
.
Friday’s streaming performance will feature a new dance piece “inspired by the boundless, multicultural themes” of the exhibition, choreographed by the Guadalupe Dance Company on a commission from the McNay.
Free (registration required), 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, mcnayart.org.
