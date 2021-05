San Antonio’s West Side to gain more public art, gathering spaces and bike lanes via city project

click image Facebook / Arts & Culture, City of San Antonio

The West Side is set for some vibrant aesthetic upgrades, thanks to a new city venture.San Antonio's Arts & Culture and Public Works departments have launched a capital-improvement project that aims to increase accessibility between downtown and San Antonio’s historic Westside, CultureMap reports . Highlights will include new gathering spaces, bike lanes, pedestrian lighting and widened sidewalks.The project kicked off Tuesday with the painting of the Guadalupe Street Bridge's underpass columns, according to CultureMap. San Antonio artist Rubio picked out the vibrant palette, which draws on colors found in the West Side's iconic Virgin of Guadalupe statue.Originally intended to focus on the Commerce Street Bridge corridor, the improvements will also include the western boundary of the Zona Cultural District, which includes historic destinations between downtown's Main Plaza and North Salado Street.The full project, initiated by outgoing District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales, is set for a 2023 completion, according to CultureMap.