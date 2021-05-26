TPR Cinema Tuesdays' online watch parties return with action-packed '80s sequel Aliens

click to enlarge 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Lt. Ellen Ripley faces off against the xenomorphs again in James Cameron's Aliens.

TPR Cinema Tuesdays resumes its virtual watch parties with a classic of ’80s cinema: James Cameron’sDecades after fleeing the Nostromo in— and destroying it behind her — Lt. Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is found adrift in hypersleep in an escape shuttle with the ship’s only other survivor, orange tabby cat Jonesy. However, we wouldn’t have a sequel without one of our plucky protagonists getting thrust right back into the xenomorphs’ dual maws — and, as Ripley tells Jonesy, “You little shithead, you’re staying here.”Thrown in with a unit of elite soldiers on an ostensible rescue mission, Ripley heads back to LV-426, the planetoid from which the Nostromo picked up its unwelcome passenger in the original film, now the location of a colony of human settlers.Unsurprisingly, it’s “game over” soon after landing, and Ripley and the survivors must face off against a plurality of parasitic monsters.For its virtual screenings, TPR Cinema will use Amazon’s Prime Video Watch Party function. Those that register prior to the event will be entered in a drawing for a door prize and will receive the watch party link on Tuesday afternoon.