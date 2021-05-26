TPR Cinema Tuesdays' online watch parties return with action-packed '80s sequel Aliens
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM
Lt. Ellen Ripley faces off against the xenomorphs again in James Cameron's Aliens.
TPR Cinema Tuesdays resumes its virtual watch parties with a classic of ’80s cinema: James Cameron’s Aliens
Decades after fleeing the Nostromo in Alien
— and destroying it behind her — Lt. Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is found adrift in hypersleep in an escape shuttle with the ship’s only other survivor, orange tabby cat Jonesy. However, we wouldn’t have a sequel without one of our plucky protagonists getting thrust right back into the xenomorphs’ dual maws — and, as Ripley tells Jonesy, “You little shithead, you’re staying here.”
Thrown in with a unit of elite soldiers on an ostensible rescue mission, Ripley heads back to LV-426, the planetoid from which the Nostromo picked up its unwelcome passenger in the original film, now the location of a colony of human settlers.
Unsurprisingly, it’s “game over” soon after landing, and Ripley and the survivors must face off against a plurality of parasitic monsters.
For its virtual screenings, TPR Cinema will use Amazon’s Prime Video Watch Party function. Those that register prior to the event will be entered in a drawing for a door prize and will receive the watch party link on Tuesday afternoon.
Free, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, Amazon Watch Party, tpr.org/tpr-cinema-tuesdays.
