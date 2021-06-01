Celebrity Fan Fest to bring Marvel, Star Wars actors to San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas this summer

click to enlarge
-
Netflix
-
Three of Marvel's Defenders will be in attendance at Celebrity Fan Fest: Krysten Ritter (left), Charlie Cox (second from right) and Mike Colter (right).
Another locally organized pop-culture convention is returning to San Antonio this summer, and it's not messing around.
In addition to anime-centric con San Japan
, Celebrity Fan Fest is back on the books for a summer extravaganza in the Alamo City.
However, this installment of CFF isn't your usual weekend-length affair. This year, the festival is going all in on a 10-day long convention held at Six Flags Fiesta Texas from July 30-August 8.
Per its name, Celebrity Fan Fest is all about celeb meet and greets, and some fan-favorite guests are already on the books.
Fans of Netflix's erstwhile Marvel series can come see three of the Defenders in the flesh: Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones
), Mike Colter (Luke Cage
) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil
) will all be in attendance.
Star Wars
fans can meet up with some of the franchise's actors, including Joonas Suotamo, who took on the mantle of Chewbacca after the retirement of the late Peter Mayhew, and '90s hunk Freddie Prinze Jr. and his Star Wars Rebels
costars Taylor Gray and Steven Blum.
The event will also feature daily live music plus performances by magician Adam Wilber. And to top it off, CFF tickets also grant access to all Fiesta Texas rides and attractions.
Starting Tuesday, June 1, tickets will be available online
for 25% off using the code EARLYBIRD. A limited number of tickets will be released for sale each day.
July 30-August 8, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 17000 IH-10 West, celebrityfanfest.com.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.